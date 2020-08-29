Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. also posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of MNR remained flat at $$14.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 377,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,348. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth about $343,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 302,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 74.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448,269 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 310.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

