Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $44.24 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001625 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

