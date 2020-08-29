ZB (ZB) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. Over the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

