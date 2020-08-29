Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0010

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $14,738.54 and $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zealium has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002176 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,238,297 coins and its circulating supply is 14,238,297 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

