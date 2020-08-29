Zebi (ZCO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, OKEx and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00145558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.01654446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00202403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00187006 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, Liquid, Koinex, Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

