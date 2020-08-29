ZEON (ZEON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $109,469.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 3% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $109,469.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.28 or 0.05523004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,806,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.