Zetacoin (ZET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,799.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $105,221.20 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,532.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.74 or 0.02347608 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00648846 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003773 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,391,980 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

