Zeusshield Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,272.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $292,651.04 and $56,272.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.28 or 0.05523004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

