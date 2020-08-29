ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Down 13% This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 13% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $22,749.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.01653039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00198055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00192236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,368,897 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

