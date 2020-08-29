ZOM (ZOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $660,546.48

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One ZOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZOM has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZOM has a total market cap of $660,546.48 and $4,179.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

ZOM Token Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 51,802,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,703,188 tokens. ZOM’s official website is www.yazom.com

ZOM Token Trading

ZOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

