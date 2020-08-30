$0.05 EPS Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut NGL Energy Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 605,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,198. The company has a market cap of $565.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.22%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after buying an additional 398,278 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,184 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

