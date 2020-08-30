$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Toro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.58. Toro reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TTC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $75.72. 280,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,242.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

