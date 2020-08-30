$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 942.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $44.34. 196,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.18 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

