$52.26 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $52.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.42 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $214.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $251.11 million, with estimates ranging from $242.21 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.05. 72,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,943. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.45. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,619 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $10,134,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $8,990,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 284,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

