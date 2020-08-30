$782.25 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post $782.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.10 million and the lowest is $773.40 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $769.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 565,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,026. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

