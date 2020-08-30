Aave (LEND) Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $135.31 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00006654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $670.47 or 0.05731219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035750 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Alterdice, Bibox, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

