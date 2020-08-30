ACE (TokenStars) (ACE) Market Cap Hits $54,758.38

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 56.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. ACE (TokenStars) has a market cap of $54,758.38 and $1,049.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACE (TokenStars) has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. One ACE (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACE (TokenStars) alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041751 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $684.13 or 0.05836498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014693 BTC.

ACE (TokenStars) Profile

ACE (TokenStars) (ACE) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,095,419 tokens. The official website for ACE (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/en/ace . The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars

ACE (TokenStars) Token Trading

ACE (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACE (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACE (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACE (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACE (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.