AceD Reaches Market Cap of $774,703.31 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. AceD has a market cap of $774,703.31 and $43,312.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, AceD has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001618 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000804 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,873,915 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

