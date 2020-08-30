Adacel Technologies Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ADA)

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of A$0.84 ($0.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.52.

In other Adacel Technologies news, insider Michael McConnell bought 55,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,792.89 ($22,709.21). Insiders bought a total of 111,338 shares of company stock worth $62,629 in the last quarter.

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells simulation and software applications and services for the civil and military aerospace sectors in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers MaxSim Tower for supporting local tower, and ground and ramp control; MaxSim Radar for radar and non-radar procedural training; MaxSim Mobile Systems that facilitates transport to alternative training locations; MaxSim Ultra 3D-Tabletop, an interpretation of standing ATC training tool; MaxSim in a Pod, an enclosed tower setup with a 2-screen front projection visual system; MaxSim Virtual Reality simulator; InSight Visual Systems, a 3D scene-renderer that provides enhancements to realistic visual scene performance and visual acuity; and Aviation Phraseology Training ICE, an application to master proper terminology and communications procedures in a non-intimidating environment.

