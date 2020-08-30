Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $29.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AERI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,736,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,939,000 after buying an additional 495,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 746,310 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 246,344 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,396,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after buying an additional 326,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,281,000.

AERI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 1,088,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,139. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

