Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $29.54 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AERI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,736,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,939,000 after buying an additional 495,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 746,310 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 246,344 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,396,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after buying an additional 326,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,281,000.

AERI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 1,088,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,139. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit