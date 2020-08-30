Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.76. Alumina has a twelve month low of A$1.30 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of A$2.51 ($1.79).

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

