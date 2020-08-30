Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,727,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,877. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 2.62. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Amarin by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

