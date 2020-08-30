Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $41.22

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,924.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.50. 437,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,329. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 365.00 and a beta of 2.45. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

