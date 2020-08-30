Analysts Set Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Target Price at $10.50

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 142,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,040. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $331.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 475,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 55,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 319,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

