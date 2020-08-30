ANON (ANON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, ANON has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $50,656.21 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00144543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01692662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182321 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.68 or 2.83689738 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

