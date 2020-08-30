Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.394 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous final dividend of $0.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of A$20.19 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of A$41.79 ($29.85). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$31.25 and a 200-day moving average of A$29.97.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

