Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.394 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous final dividend of $0.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of A$20.19 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of A$41.79 ($29.85). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$31.25 and a 200-day moving average of A$29.97.
About Ansell
Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.