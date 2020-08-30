Aryacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $59,790.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000984 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.