Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $171.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,132. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $158.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

