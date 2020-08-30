ATN (ATN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,255.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, Hotbit and RightBTC. During the last seven days, ATN has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $847,990.97 and approximately $12,255.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00144010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.01687944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00201823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00184194 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,885.92 or 2.81233569 BTC.

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, Hotbit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

