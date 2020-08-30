Auctus Trading 27.8% Higher This Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Auctus has a total market cap of $10.55 million and $294,767.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00041974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $667.74 or 0.05711061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035673 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015036 BTC.

AUC is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,477,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

