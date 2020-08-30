Axe Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $982,838.18 and approximately $2.37 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000761 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

