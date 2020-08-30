Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Receives $12.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.35.

Several research firms recently commented on AXGT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Atul Pande purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pavan Cheruvu purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. Equities research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

