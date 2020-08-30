Band Protocol Price Tops $13.48 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $13.48 or 0.00115163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $276.16 million and $129.08 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.01700457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,216.85 or 2.83882417 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.