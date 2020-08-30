Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) vs. ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Head to Head Review

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 64,507.31 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -1.78 ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 8.06 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -2.98

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beam Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 204.14%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ADMA Biologics -164.90% -104.32% -36.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Beam Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

