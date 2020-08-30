BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $566,603.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $566,603.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.47 or 0.05731219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035750 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014684 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

