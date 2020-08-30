Bitcloud Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $56,216.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,331,059 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

