Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $64,609.35 and approximately $6,294.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.01674623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00203422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179314 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,309.76 or 2.84174600 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.