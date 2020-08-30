BitcoiNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,203.42 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $22,203.42 and $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,866,850 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

