BitRewards (BIT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 39.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One BitRewards token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. BitRewards has a market cap of $58,583.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00478951 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00023401 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010399 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002818 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012789 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

