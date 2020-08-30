BLAST Market Capitalization Achieves $42,372.47 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, BLAST has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $42,372.47 and approximately $31.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002998 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,266,638 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

