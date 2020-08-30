BLOCKv Reaches Market Cap of $6.23 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $6.23 million and $790,386.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.10 or 0.05716344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014718 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

