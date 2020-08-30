BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $30,820.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

