Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 71.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.52. 140,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $951.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

