Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Target Price at $14.15

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

KRP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 57,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,691. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $497.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 15.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

