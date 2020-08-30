Brokerages Set Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT at $30.00

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,050 shares of company stock worth $122,627. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

