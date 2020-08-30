Brokerages Set Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) PT at $62.33

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.52. 105,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,012. The company has a market capitalization of $505.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. Vectrus has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vectrus by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vectrus by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,928,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 66,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 1.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,536,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

