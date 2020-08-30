Cappasity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,784.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $38,784.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041751 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $684.13 or 0.05836498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

