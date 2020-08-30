Cartesi Price Hits $0.0919 on Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00144010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.01687944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00201823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00184194 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,885.92 or 2.81233569 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.