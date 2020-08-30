Cashaa Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $724,782.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 151.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00144149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.01687569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00201538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00184106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

