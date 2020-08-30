Catex Token Hits Market Capitalization of $140,330.41 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $140,330.41 and approximately $273.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded up 43% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042155 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $671.91 or 0.05745087 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014777 BTC.

About Catex Token

CATT is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

